Arunachal Rising Campaign Reaches Changlang

NET Bureau

The Arunachal Rising campaign led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu reached the people of Changlang district on Thursday.

Beginning the day, Pema Khandu paid a visit to the ‘Rangshom Him’ – the prayer house and offered prayers to the almighty ‘Rangfrah’. Interacting with the Rangfrah believers, Chief Minister assured to develop link road for the prayer house and to provide an ambulance.

Following his visit to the ‘Rangshom Him’ – Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the new District Secretariat building executed by PWD.

Addressing the government officers, Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the executing agency for quality work and appreciated the provision for ramp facility in the building for physically challenged. He said the district secretariat across the state were funded by centre through SPA but were discontinued.

He informed that all such pending projects are now being taken up under state owned resources.

The inauguration was followed by visit to the water treatment plant where the Chief Minister inaugurated the augmentation of water supply to Changlang township under RIDF (1.5MLD). The project will benefit the people of the town with treated water including promotion of additional infrastructure growth, said Khandu.

On his way towards public meeting venue, Chief Minister Inaugurated the 4.14km of cement concrete pavement road under Changlang township and the 36km double lane Changlang – Margherita road under CRF both executed by PWD.

Launching the Arunachal Rising campaign at a public meeting here, Chief Minister said Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts have in the past face deprivation in govt jobs and in getting centrally funded development schemes due to certain loopholes in the system. However, such deprivation is being addressed with reforms brought out by present government. Chief Minister said decentralization process and reforms in job sectors will provide equitable distribution of resources and fair share of development pie. He also said centrally sponsored schemes such as RIDF NEC NLCPR are now being massively implemented in the TCL region compared to earlier times when such central schemes hardly reached the region. Giving more fillip to the development aspirations of TCL districts, Chief Minister promised to start the sports academy and Sainik school in the next academic session to begin in 2019.

Taking note of the grievances of many APCS aspirants from TCL region of not being able to appear for the mains exam due to commotion during APPSCCE exam, Chief Minister said the matter is in the court and promised to bring the issue of the commission to the coming assembly session for discussion to strengthen and make it more competent. He further said state faces shortage of about 70 Circle Officers and informed that it will be filled through recruitment by APPSC and lateral entry.

Responding to public memorandum, Chief Minister said all the demands have been marked to the concerned Secretaries through e platform promising to address it. Some of the demands included creation of new circle headquarters, funds for roads, funds for VKV School, manpower issue of Rangfrah College, posting of Circle Officer and other staffs.

Earlier Chief Minister gave away cash prizes and certificates to winners of essay and painting competition for school children conducted under Arunachal Rising campaign. He also gave away cash prizes and certificates to best ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and progressive farmers.

Beginning his second leg of the day’s Arunachal Rising Campaign, Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for construction of 28km road from Hukanjuri to Dirok check gate via Namsang-Deomali. He also inaugurated the academic block of the Wangcha Rajkumar Govt College and laid the foundation for piped water supply (2.80MLD) for Deomali Township.

Launching the Arunachal Rising Campaign at a public function, Chief Minister lauded the district administration of Tirap for covering more than 20,000 beneficiaries through Sarkar Aapke Dwar. He said the state government will honour the best top five officers for their performance in the Jan Sunwai Sammelan in the coming statehood day celebrations.

Responding to public memorandum, Chief Minister assured to fund for the construction of mini secretariat in the next financial year. He also promised to hold talks at PCCF level for de-reservation of forest area falling under Deomali Township. He also promised to take up the construction of a new helipad in the town. Chief Minister admiring the craftsmanship skill of the locals said the state government will bring out policy to support such skills. He further promised to talk with the centre for a special economic package for the TCL region. He said the centre is always concerned about the region and exuded hope that more such support will be provided.