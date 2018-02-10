Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 10 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Secures Low Position in Health Index

February 10
11:53 2018
Arunachal has secured a low position of 6 out of 8 among the small state category in the health index report prepared by NITI Aayog.
Among small states, Mizoram ranked first, followed by Manipur and Goa.

As per the index report for large states, Kerala has topped, followed by Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh is at the bottom, followed by Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha.

Releasing the report, NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said that NITI Aayog believes that the health index will act as a tool to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism, accelerating the pace of achieving health outcomes.

The report is an indicator that despite tall claims by the government of Arunachal Pradesh of giving utmost importance to the health sector, the situation remains precarious.

(PTI, Arunachal Times)

Amitabh KantNITI Aayog
