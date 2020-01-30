Arunachal Speaker inspects e-Vidhan project

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on Tuesday inspected the ongoing e-Vidhan project, which is being implemented at the Assembly Secretariat in Itanagar.

Aimed at making the functioning of State legislatures paperless, the National E-Vidhan Application (NeVA) – a mission mode project under the Digital India programme – is all set for rollout to make the Assembly proceedings “paperless”, probably from the ensuing Budget session.

Once the e-Vidhan project is implemented, all information in regard to the Legislative Assembly will be available at the fingertips of the members who can then use their tablets and laptops to see the list of business and read questions and other documents pertaining to the House proceedings.

The Speaker, while inspecting the progress of project work, instructed the agency concerned to ensure that the project is implemented at the earliest. He suggested them to maintain the quality of work and also make sure that there is no loophole or lapse in the project.

Informing that the project work is at the final stage with only installation works remaining, the officials of e-Vidhan told the Speaker that the installation works would start immediately. Training of members will begin from the second week of February.

Source: The Arunachal Times