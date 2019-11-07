Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona visits remote outposts along China border

Arunachal Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona visits remote outposts along China border
November 07
15:13 2019
NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, who is currently on a tour to his home constituency Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, on wednesday visited Lamang Post, the last Indian outpost along the China border near Mechuka, and interacted with the Army and ITBP personnel.
This was Sona’s first official visit to the border outpost after assuming the office of Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
During the interaction, the Army and ITBP personnel briefed the Speaker about the road condition and other issues pertaining to development of the border outpost.

Sona lauded the soldiers for not only guarding the nation bravely in such extreme conditions but also extending help to the civilians as and when required. He suggested them to work in coordination with the civil administration for any issues pertaining to military and civilians.

While taking stock of the ongoing construction of a road from Mechuka to Lamang, the Speaker expressed happiness over the progress of work. He said that the road from Mechuka to Lamang is very strategic and should be maintained properly.

Earlier, Sona also visited Yarlung outpost en route to Lamang and interacted with the ITBP personnel and lauded them for guarding the nation with utmost dedication and sincerity.

“Only because you are awake, we can sleep peacefully at home,” the Speaker said. He also exchanged sweets with the jawans.

Source: The Assam Tribune

