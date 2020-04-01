Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 01 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Arunachal state goverenment provide cash relief to all non-government/unorganised workers

April 01
13:40 2020
NET News Desk

 

In a major decision to bring succour to thousands of construction workers working under unorganised sector of Arunachal Pradesh who have been hard hit by the lockdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic, State Government decided to provide cash relief of Rs. 2000 per worker per month for two months to all non-government/unorganised workers registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

An order issued late evening on 31st March by Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Board read that the registered non-government/unorganised workers registered with the board will be paid Rs. 2000 as cash relief for the month of April and May 2020.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded the prompt action of Jalley Sonam, Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board for rising upto the crisis and swiftly acting to give relief to the worst hit section of the society.

