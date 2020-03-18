Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 18 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

Arunachal stops issuing ILP amid Covid-19 scare

March 18
10:03 2020
The Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday stopped issuing temporary and provisional Inner Line Permit (ILP) as part of its measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Commissioner (home, political and border affairs), Kaling Tayeng, in a directive, asked officials to temporarily suspend the issuance of ILPs till further orders.

He, however, clarified that the process for renewal of existing ILPs will continue.

ILP is a mandatory official document issued by the government allowing inward travel of domestic visitors.

Last week, the government had stopped issuing Protected Area Permit to check entry of foreign tourists.

On Monday, it announced the closure of all educational institutes, cinema halls and weekly markets till April 5.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, however, clarified that board exams would be held as per schedule.

Kumar also directed shopping malls to disinfect their stores and food courts from time to time.

He asked people to avoid mass gatherings, sporting events and public meetings, while directing all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the order.

Arunachal Pradesh has not registered any novel coronavirus case so far.

Source: Business Standard

