Arunachal Student to Represent India in Youth Assembly in UN

In much delighted, State Coordinator Bharat Chatra Sansad(BCS), Banta Natung has been selected to participate in the 22nd Session of The Youth Assembly at United Nation from 6th to 17th August 2018, New York City USA. This would be the first time a student from Arunachal Pradesh would be representing the country for student leadership development in Youth Assembly in United Nation.

The Youth Assembly for youth Leaders is arranged by Friendship Ambassadors Foundation fully endorsed by the Permanent Missions to the United Nations, with the support and participation of UN agencies, civil society, corporations, and more. The week’s long convention will have programmes in various US cities like Social Venture for Sustainable Development Seminar in New Jersey, the 22nd Session of The Youth Assembly in New York City and the Global Development Leadership Seminar in Washington, DC, USA.

Delighted Natung said, “I take pride in representing Student Community of my state (AAPSU), my institute NERIST, my state and my country as a whole at the international platform.”

“Youth Assembly will be a wonderful chance for me to connect with others in my generation to share ideas and strategies about how to go about eliminating poverty, improving rights and access for girls and women, securing environmental sustainability, among other pressing issues of our day” Natung added.

He further informed that he would be engaged in deliberations/ presentations on the 22nd Session of the Youth Assembly in New York City, USA for the three of 11 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. i.e Quality Education , Climate Action and Reduced Inequalities.

“Besides regular sessions I would be participating in the dialogue Session on the United Nation’s Declaration on the rights of Indigenous people and have discourse on the burning issue of Refugee issue of our state” he shared.

Natung is former Students Union of NERIST (SUN) President. He had participated India Student Parliament, Pune last January 2018 representing NERIST and eventually elected as State Coordinator for the year 2018-19.