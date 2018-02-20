Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 21 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal to Become a More Vibrant State: Chief Secretary

Arunachal to Become a More Vibrant State: Chief Secretary
February 20
17:35 2018
The Arunachal Pradesh government has ushered in significant changes and the state is well poised to become more vibrant in the years to come, a top government official said on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal said that the state government has already launched the Digital Arunachal Mission and the Centre has sanctioned Rs 17,049 crore for it. Fixed winged aircraft would soon be operational from Pasighat and Tezu Advance Landing Grounds (ALGs), he said.

The official was addressing people on the occasion of the 32nd Statehood Day. As part of its drive to root out corruption, the state government in December last handed over the multi-crore public distribution system scam to the CBI, he said.

“The government also cancelled all illegal appointments in the education department and initiated measures to improve the law and order situation,” he said. Lauding the NDA government at the Centre, the chief secretary said that the Capital city and Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district have been included in the Smart City list.

An amount of Rs 28 crore has also been sanctioned by the central government for construction of a Tribal Research Institute in the state, the chief secretary said. Two hydro electric projects will also be commissioned in the state in April, he said.

While the 600 MW Kameng hydro electric project will be set up in West Kameng district, the 110 MW Pare hydro electric project will come up in Papum Pare district, The commissioning of both the projects was delayed by a couple of months due to flood and landslides, he said.

-PTI

Digital Arunachal MissionSatya Gopal
