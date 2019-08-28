Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 28 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Arunachal to develop all PWD roads

Arunachal to develop all PWD roads
August 28
14:27 2019
NET Bureau

The Arunachal Pradesh Government will develop all roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) in the State, officials said on Tuesday. All roads under the PWD will be developed under a five-year plan – the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-24, the officials added.

Under the plan, important inter-State and inter-district roads will be developed to the specification of State highways.
“All the arterial roads in the district headquarters and ADC headquarters will be connected by the major district road category and majority of the ADC and CO headquarters will be connected by the all-weather other district road category by the year 2024,” they said.

In the rural communication sector, Arunachal Pradesh has covered 1,099 habitations with a road length of 7,942 km under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme so far and it plans to cover 204 unconnected habitations having a length of 3,500 km this year, the officials said.

“The Government will provide support for the repair and maintenance of already completed roads under such programmes,” they added.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
arunachal pradeshPWD
