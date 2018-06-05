Arunachal to Distribute Free of Cost Assistive Aid to Divyangjanas

A mega camp for free-of-cost distribution of assistive aids and appliances to divyangjanas (differently-abled persons) under the central government’s Assistance to Disabled Persons to Purchase/Fitting Aids & Appliances (ADIP) scheme is being organized at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center, Itanagar on June 7, which will be presided over by Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot.

This was informed by Lt Col (Rtd) P K Dube, General Manager (Marketing) of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), which is organizing the camp under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt of India. The Capital District Administration and the state department of Social Justice and Empowerment & Tribal Affairs are coordinating in organizing the camp.

Calling on Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, Lt Col Dube informed that the camp would the biggest of its kind in Arunachal Pradesh wherein about 957 persons with disabilities will be provided aids and appliances free of cost. He said several beneficiaries from Pasighat will also attend the camp and their aids and appliances will be transported to Pasighat by the organizers after the camp.

Different categories of aids, appliances and assistive devices worth more than Rs 27 lakhs would be distributed during the camp among the pre-identified beneficiaries under ADIP scheme. Few modern and contemporary aids and assistive devices to be distributed include daisy players, smart canes and smart phones, wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, Braille kit, hearing aid machines, etc.

Dube further informed the Chief Minister that senior citizens, who are not categorized as persons with disability but become disabled due to old age, will also be provided Physical Aids and Assisted-living Devices during the camp under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojna.

Khandu expressed gratitude to the Union Ministry and ALIMCO for the camp and expressed optimism that it would come as a much sought relief for persons with disabilities and senior citizens.

“Persons with disabilities constitute at least 3% of our population. With such schemes they can be equipped to contribute their part successfully to the development and welfare of the society,” he observed and requested Lt Col Dube to plan out more such camps across the state to reach out and help the needy. He assured full support of the state government in all such endeavours.

Khandu said he would have detail discussions with the concerned department of the state government to look out for more such ventures and also raise issues on behalf of the differently-abled population of the state with the visiting Union Minister.

He also assured to personally attend the distribution camp on Thursday.

It may be added here that ALIMCO is a Schedule ‘C’ Miniratna Category II Central Public Sector Enterprises, registered under Section 8 (Not for Profit motive) of the Companies Act 2013, under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. It is 100% Govt of India owned Central Public Sector Enterprises. Its objective is to benefit persons with disability to the maximum extent possible by manufacturing rehabilitation aids and promoting, encouraging and developing the availability, use, supply and distribution of aids, appliances and assistive devices.