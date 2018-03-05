Arunachal to Fast Track Cases of Crime Against Women: Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has asserted that the state government will fast track cases of violence against women and children, an official release said on Monday.

His statement comes a day after a delegation of Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) met him in his office, urging him to ensure provisions for quick justice for women victims.

Responding to the plea of the APWWS delegation, the deputy chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said his department would consider the suggestions for inclusion in the Budget and may also place it before the cabinet for consideration, the release said.

The Budget session in the state is set to commence on March 9. The delegation, led by APWWS president Dipti Bengia Tadar, also requested the government to involve women in major policy decisions of the state, it said.

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal, who was also present during the meeting, asked the APPWS team to generate awareness on work culture among the government employees, it added.

Earlier, APWWS had submitted a memorandum to the government, seeking safety and security measures for children and women of Arunachal Pradesh.

-PTI