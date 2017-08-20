Sun, 20 Aug 2017

Arunachal to Have 9 India Post Payment Bank Branches

August 20
12:05 2017
Arunachal Pradesh would have nine branches of India Post Payment Bank (IPPB), a PSU bank under the Department of Posts.

Out of the 47 IPPB branches for North East, Arunachal Pradesh would have nine, Director of Postal Services (Headquarter) Som Kamei said on Saturday.

IPPB branches would be set up in all the district headquarters — Changlang, Pasighat, Roing, Ziro, Tawang, Namsai, Bomdila, Aalo and Itanagar.

“With the introduction of IPPB in the state, interior people who do not have bank accounts would be connected to digital banking facility,” Kamei said.

IPPB has been launched on January 30 in Ranchi and Raipur with the objective of being present in all corners of the country by the end of the year.

Kamei also released a special post card on Arunachal Pradesh. “The department of post’s endeavour is to highlight all aspects of tourism in the state through this special post card,” he said.

-PTI

India PostIndia Post Payment Bank
