Arunachal to Have Its Own RBI Office

Surekha Marandi, Executive Director (ED) of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his offices in Itanagar.

Marandi heads the consumer education and protection department, financial inclusion and development department. Prior to her promotion as Executive Director, Marandi had served as Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank over a span of three decades.

Marandi informed the Chief Minister that RBI has resolved to open an office in Arunachal Pradesh, preferably in the state capital soon. She said RBI is working on the modalities for opening its office and within three to six months, Arunachal Pradesh should have its own RBI office.

Expressing gratitude to the RBI, Khandu assured all assistance from the state government for smooth establishment and functioning of its office in the state. He said it would ease up financial inclusion and transaction to a great level as for all purposes the state has to depend upon the RBI office at Guwahati.

Congratulating the Chief Minister for holding the ‘Dream Change; Arunachal 2027’, a unique initiative by a state government, Marandi offered assistance of RBI in extending financial inclusion to unbanked blocks of the state.

She said as the Indian economy hugely depends upon financial inclusion of every citizen, RBI is committed to extend banking facilities to remotest parts of Arunachal Pradesh. She, however, sought the cooperation of the state government in providing digital connectivity which has become the core of all banking activities.

Marandi suggested installation of V-SATS in areas where cable connectivity has not yet reached or is almost impossible in the near future.

“The DoNER ministry can be pursued by the state government to liaise with ISRO and find possibilities of using its V-SAT facility for connectivity. Once connectivity is in place, we will pursue banking sectors to extend their facilities in these areas,” she suggested.

Marandi also suggested opening of Customer Service Points (CSPs) in rural areas, which offer almost all banking services. To expand the service, she sought the support of local administrations. She further sought assistance of the state government through its district administrations in recovery drives of loans.

Khandu assured all possible cooperation and assistance to RBI and all banking institutions in extending services to all parts of the state. He directed the state Finance department to constantly coordinate with RBI in all its endeavours in the state.

Earlier, Marandi attended the inaugural session of the ‘Dream Change; Arunachal 2027’ and also deliberated on the banking sector.