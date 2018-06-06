Arunachal to Re-introduce Fail System

Be sincere and punctual in your assigned duty as you have important role in building the society by providing knowledge and wisdom, this was advised by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandy during an interaction with the members of Arunachal Pradesh Teachers Association (APTA).

During the discussion, APTA requested the Chief Minister for immediate review of the byelaw of Integrated Scheme for School Education (ISSE)/Samagra Siksha Abhiyan and also discussed on other issue related to the welfare of teachers in the state.

The CM in the meanwhile sought valuable suggestion from the association to improve the education standard of the state.

“State government has taken the right step by abolishing the no-detention policy as it was doomed to fail,” said Khandu, adding, “Poor performance of the recent Class X CBSE examinations was well anticipated as no fail system deteriorated the learning levels of the students.”

In order to improve the education standard in the state, the CM stated, “The government has re-introduced the fail system, as it will motivate the students to learn and perform better.”

On shortage of subject teachers, the CM informed the recruitment will soon be conducted by the APPSC to fill up the vacant posts.

“Rationalization of teachers’ postings will be implemented for equitable distribution of teachers throughout the state. The textbooks are being made available with the schools in adequate numbers through direct procurement from NCERT,” he added, “Further the education sector has been decentralized with a society under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner to take care and meet all the requirements at the district level.”

To strengthen the capacity of the teachers, the CM assured that he will have regular monitoring of the teachers training programme.