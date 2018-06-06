Arunachal to Set up 3 Spice Auction Centres

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein has requested the state horticulture department to complete the formalities and start the infrastructure development work of spices auction centres at Namsai, Kimin and Balukpong immediately.

While reiterating the need of establishing Auction Centres in the State, Mein informed that Rs 20 crores had been allocated in the Budget for establishment of three Spices Auction Centres at Namsai, Kimin and Balukpong, for market outlet license to be taken by the Agricultural Marketing Board at Siliguri for direct sale opportunities in the main market and for procurement of Large Cardamom Driers in the state.

“Auction centres would help to boost the farmers’ economy as it would do away with the middleman since the buyers of the agriculture & horticulture produce would come to buy directly from the farmers in these Auction Centres once these are established, “he stated, adding, “Initially we may face problems but in the long run it would greatly boost the farmers’ economy.”

He further asked the Horticulture department to submit the guidelines and the DPR immediately and also asked the officers from Spice Board Divisional Office, Itanagar to provide the requirements as well as the technical support to the department in preparing the guidelines and DPR.