Arunachal tops in losing traditional bamboo areas

Arunachal Pradesh, with 83,743 sqkm geographical area, tops the list of North East states which have been constantly losing their traditional bamboo covering areas, according to data of ‘India State of Forest Report, 2019’.

The NE region boasts of wide diversity of bamboo species offering unique opportunities for the people to flourish economically, the report said. India has total 136 bamboo species in different states.

Arunachal, tops the list of bamboo varieties with 41 species, has lost huge size of its traditional bamboo coverage area since 2011. Its bamboo covering area has come down from 16,083 sqkm to 15,125 sqkm between 2011 and 2017 and further decreased to 14,981 sqkm in 2019.Lower Subansiri district HQs Ziro, a popular tourist spot, is famous for bamboo groove of Monopodial bamboo scientifically called Phyllotachys Bamboosoides. It is a giant timber bamboo or Japanese timber bamboo.

Despite the constant loss of bamboo habitat areas, Arunachal still tops the list of presence of bamboo in different classified areas with 417 pure bamboo areas, 3,389 dense bamboo areas and 10,904 scattered areas. Nagaland has 227 pure bamboo area, 1,137 dense bamboo area and 2,730 scattered bamboo area. Assam has 201 pure, 2,350 dense and 7,664 scattered bamboo areas. Mizoram and Manipur do not have pure bamboo areas. In case of regeneration Manipur tops the list og 663 areas, followed by Assam with 307 areas and Arunachal Pradesh with 271 areas. Regeneration was nil in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura in 2019.

Mizoram, another bamboo rich state with 15 species too, has shown an alarmingly decrease in bamboo coverage areas between 2011 and 2017. The state with a geographical area of 21,081 sqkm included bamboo coverage area of 9,245 sqkm in 2011. This was drastically reduced to 3,367 sqkm byl 2017, but increase of 209 sqkm was recorded in 2019, which resulted in increasing total bamboo coverage area to 3,476 sqkm.

Sikkim, another bio-diversity hot spot with a geographical area of 7,096 sqkm, lost 628 sqkm of its bamboo coverage area between 2011 and 2017, when the area reduced from 1,181 sqkm to 553 sqkm. But substantial increase was recorded taking total bamboo coverage area to 1,176 sqkm between 2017 to 2019.

Meghalaya, with a 22,429 sqkm geographical area, has shown an increase of 1,150 sqkm bamboo coverage. But its bamboo coverage went up from 4,793 sqkm to 5,943 sqkm between 2011 and 2017.But alarming decrease of 533 sqkm was noticed in 2019.

Manipur, with a total geographical area of 22,327 sqkm, has shown a similar trend of increase of 1,384 bamboo coverage area between 2011 and 2017 and a drastic fall in 2019. Its bamboo coverage was 9,303 (2011), 10,687 (2017) and 9,903 (2019) sqkm.

Bamboo coverage of Assam (78,438 sq km.) and Tripura (10,491 sqkm) during 2011 to 2019 had shown a constant increase. In Assam the bamboo coverage area increased from 7,238 (2011) to 10,525 sqkm (2019). In Tripura it increased from 3,246 sqkm (2011) to 3,783 sqkm(2019).

Source: Arunachal Observer