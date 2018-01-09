Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Transgression: Video of Indian, Chinese Troops Shaking Hands Appears

January 09
22:05 2018
A video on Tuesday surfaced of troops from India and China shaking hands apparently to resolve a dispute at Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh where Chinese teams had attempted to build a road on the Indian side of the border.

Though the veracity of the video could not be ascertained, official sources said it appeared to be genuine. In the video, an Indian officer is seen talking to Chinese military personnel to resolve the issue.

After a brief conversation, the two personnel, accompanied by their respective colleagues, were seen shaking hands.

On December 28, Indian troops had foiled attempts by Chinese road building teams to build a track around one kiolometre inside Indian territory in Tuting, government sources had said.

They had said that the civilian teams went back when confronted by the Indian troops, but left behind two excavators and some other equipment.

On Monday, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said Indian and Chinese troops had resolved the issue.

-PTI

Arunachal TransgressionChinese troops
