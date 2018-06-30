Arunachal Wins 3 Silver Medals in National Aquatic Championship

Yukar Tache of Arunachal won three silver medals in three different events during the Glenmark 35th Sub-Junior and the 45th Junior National Aquatic Championship-2018, which concluded in Pune, Mahashtra on Friday.

Tache won the silver in three events: high board (182.10), 3 metre springboard (229.00), and 1 metre springboard (244.30).

Son of Yukar Taniang, Tache is the first diver from the state to win medals in national junior and sub-junior levels in one meter spring board and high board diving events.

Arunachal Amateur Aquatic Association general secretary Yukar Sibi congratulated Tache on achieving the feat and bringing laurels to the state.

-The Arunachal Times