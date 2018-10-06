Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 06 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal Women Commission Rescues Woman, Child From Majuli

Arunachal Women Commission Rescues Woman, Child From Majuli
October 06
09:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Headed by its Member Secretary Yame Higio, a team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) along with personnel from the women police station rescued a woman along with her two-year-old daughter from Majuli in Assam on Thursday.

The team called on Majuli Additional Superintendent of Police Leena Doley and DSP Deepjyoti Talukdar and, following official procedures, the woman and her daughter were handed over to the APSCW team after being discharged from the civil hospital in Garamur, Majuli.

On the same evening, the APSCW team handed over the woman and the child to the authority of the short-stay home run by the Oju Welfare Association in Naharlagun for safe custody as a temporary arrangement.

On being enquired, the woman stated that her husband’s name is Tasa and he works as a night chowkidar in the PW department. She said she had come to Itanagar from Paleng, the APSCW informed in a release.

The woman informed the APSCW that she had left Itanagar for North Lakhimpur in Assam for medical treatment, but the bus she was travelling in dropped her at Dhakuakhana instead. Later, the Majuli police brought here to the civil hospital in Garamur, but she could not remember how she reached Majuli.

The APSCW further informed that the woman and her child are currently receiving medical treatment at the TRIHMS.

The commission lauded the Women Help Line, the capital SP, the Majuli police, and the OWA for their cooperation and logistic support. It urged the public to trace out the woman’s husband’s address and inform the either the APSCW or the Women Helpline/Oju Mission/Women police station, Itanagar.

SOURCE- The Arunachal Times

Tags
arunachal pradeshassamMajuliPolice
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.