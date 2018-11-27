Arunachalee Armed Forces Officers Interact With School & College Students

NET Bureau

An initiative of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr BD Mishra, the group “payback to society”, Arunachalee Armed Forces Commissioned Officers from the Navy, Army and Air-force on Monday reached Pasighat and interacted with school and college students and shared their experiences and encouraged them to join the Armed Forces as a career choice for their personal and professional growth in life and motivated them on values of dedication, hard work and discipline to succeed in life.

In the morning session organized at the Pasighat Outdoor Stadium, interacting with more than 3000 (three thousand) students from IGJ HSS, SFS, DE Middle School and various government secondary schools including private schools, led by Group Captain, Mohonto Panging, VSM(Retd), the visiting team members, Surgeon Commander, Marak Pertin, Major Ponung Doming and Captain Ligang Sera were accorded a rousing welcome by the huge gathering of students and Teachers in presence of DC, Tamiyo Tatak, SP, Prashant Gautam, Principal IGJHSS, T. Taloh, CO (Protocol) Khoda Lasa among others.

Group Captain, Mohonto Panging, who is one of pioneers from the State to join the Armed forces as fighter Pilot addressing on the occasion said that joining the Army is an opportunity to serve the nation, besides experiencing the various opportunities to explore the world adding that life in the Armed Forces is an enriching and fulfilling experience offering you adventure and to see the world expanding your horizon.

Speaking on the various scopes in the Armed forces in the Army, Navy and Air-force he said “We are available for guidance “and urged them to “work hard on your studies”. He also stressed on healthy lifestyle, discipline and the need to build and all round personality.

Surgeon Commander Dr. Marak Pertin, from the Indian Navy, who shared his journey from life in rural Parpuk to life in the mighty Ocean said “If I hailing from Parpuk Village can join Indian Navy, you surely can, whether girl or boy. You can join any field, it is upto you.” Life in Forces earns you honour and respect in society.

Lady Army Officer, Major Ponung Doming, who did her schooling from DEMS, Pasighat, also shared her 12 (twelve) years in the Army with opportunity to serve in the UN Congo Mission.

“I am very happy with the response and happy to be with you all at home ground,” Major Ponung also called upon on the value of hard work adding “You can also reach out to me through soial media-twitter, fb and Instagram for any guidance.”

Young Army Officer, Captain Ligang Sera, who joined Rashtriya Military Academy after Class 8 also informed the various entry levels to serve in the Army in various capacities adding that” I take huge pride in doing my duty, that I am protecting my Nation.”Stating that we need more homegrown officers and personnel in the Armed Forces, he called upon the students to focus on their studies, to be disciplined.

DC Pasighat Tamiyo Tatak, in his address said that District Administration is privileged to facilitate such programmes to promote interaction and motivate the young generation adding that the Armed Forces is synonymous with dedication and discipline.

SP Pasighat, Prashant Gautam also called for working hard to gain knowledge adding that with good academic qualifications, graduation being the minimum, one can have various career avenues including in the Armed Forces.

At JNC, Pasighat

Arunachalee armed forces officers also delivered motivational speeches at the lower campus auditorium of JN College, Pasighat today which was attended by more than 200 students. The students were educated about all the three Indian Armed Forces wings, -Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The Officers urged the students to join armed forces by giving concrete examples and informing them about the salient features of the army including about the challenging life, professionalism, unit ethos, secularism and other aspects of the Indian Army adding that Government of India have taken more initiatives to enlist students from North East in the Indian Army.