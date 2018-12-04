Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 04 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Arunachal’s Pema Yangchen Makes it to UN

Arunachal’s Pema Yangchen Makes it to UN
December 04
12:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Pema Yangchen Gyamu has qualified for an internship in the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Rome, Italy.

From Mon-Pangchen in Zemithang of Tawang district, Pema’s research interest is ‘Regional Revitalization and Rural empowerment in Arunachal Pradesh’.

Having completed her MBA in Human Resource & Marketing, she had landed up in a yearlong fellowship program conducted by The Awaji Youth Federation in Awaji, Japan. Pema Yangchen Gyamu was one amongst the three Indians who qualified for the programme.

During her internship in United Nation’s FAO, she will focus on projects related to gender-linked opportunities and challenges in promoting sustainable urban and pre-urban agriculture and identify sustainable agriculture and natural resource management inputs within the framework of the FAO rural food systems strategy.

SOURCE: The Arunachal Times

Image Credit:

Tags
arunachal pradeshPema YangchenUN
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.