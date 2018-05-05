Arunachal’s Revenue Growth Exponential: Khandu

The revenue generated by the state government in the last few years has been outstanding and the increment trajectory every financial year has been exponential, informed Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Dirang on Saturday.

While asserting the state government’s commitment to plug revenue loopholes and streamline financial transactions, Khandu said that the measures adopted resulted in increased revenue generation of Rs 1253 crore last financial year compared to Rs 900 crore under the previous regime.

“We generated Rs 300 crore more than the previous year immediately after we came to power. This financial year wegenerated Rs 1600 crore and in the next (2018-19) we aim to cross Rs 2000 crore. Such a growth trajectory has never been witnessed in the state since its inception,” he said attending a developmental meeting in Dirang, West Kameng district.

Khandu assured that the money is being judiciously and equally utilized for developmental projects in every assembly constituency and the districts. He said sufficient funds under SIDF are being distributed to each assembly constituency – irrespective of party affiliation of the incumbent MLA – first to complete all unfinished projects and then take up new projects.

“I can vouch that no other state in the North East has a Secretariat or Assembly building as grand as ours!” he observed. Khandu explained in detail the hard work and commitment that went into preparation of the state’s vision Document and Budget 2018-19. He said the government is committed to decentralize the administration and therefore set up divisional commissioner offices for Western and Eastern zones besides setting up zonal offices of all line departments. He announced establishment of a PWD Chief Engineer’s office at Tawang.

He said besides decentralization of governance, formulation of schemes and projects are also being decentralized. Henceforth, all schemes and projects would be decided at the district level through consultations and forwarded to the state government, he informed.

In order to bring in fair and impartial recruitment system, Khandu informed that the state government is processing to constitute a staff selection board that will be mandated to conduct recruitment of all group C posts. With the APPSC already in place, the newly created board will plug all practices of illegal or ‘back door’ appointments, he affirmed.

He appealed people to avail the benefits of flagship programs like the Swawlamban Yojana. Expressing concern over lesser number of beneficiaries from the area, he exhorted government officials to spread awareness amongst the people on all such schemes. Khandu welcomed the proposal to shift the old Additional Deputy Commissioner Office to a new location at Chuk Valley and called on the locals to donate land for the purpose. He assured funds for construction of a mini-secretariat at the new location. He also announced a fire tender establishment at Dirang.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who also joined the program, announced Rs 75 crore for construction of a double lane road from the 9 Mile diversion-point to Nafra besides establishment of an ITBP Sector HQ in Sangti. He also announced Rs 2 crore for development of Thembang village as a smart village.

Rijiu emphasized on proper coordination between the state and the center for developmental projects to accelerate. He said the sudden demise of the then Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, brakes were put on developmental projects in the state. He though expressed happiness that under Pema Khandu, son of the late Chief Minister, all pending projects are being taken up with new vigour and are seeing the light of day.

Local legislator and Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Phurpa Tsering expressed gratitude on behalf of the people to Rijiju and Khandu for sanctioning an amount of Rs 7 crore and Rs 95 lakhs respectively for relief and rehabilitation of the Dirang fire victims. He further thanked the Chief Minister for contributing generously in construction of the Upper Gompa and the Sangti Gompa.

Earlier, the Chief Minister dedicated the Zhangdongrong Mini Hydel project (2×500 KW) to the people. The mini-hydel constructed by the state Hydro Power Development department will supply power to about 19 villages in the area. Phosum Khimhun, Parliamentary Secretary for Hydro Power Development, assured to provide a transformer so that uninterrupted power is supplied to the villages.

Meanwhile, Rijiju laid the foundation stone for a Rs 18 crore Tchang Ringbu RCC bridge in presence of the Chief Minister and Parliamentary Secretaries Phosum Khimhun, Kumsi Sidisow and Phurpa Tsering.