Wed, 27 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Arunchal DCM Mulls to Promote Cultural Tourism in the State

Arunchal DCM Mulls to Promote Cultural Tourism in the State
September 27
20:50 2017
It is time for the India’s sun rise state of Arunachal Pradesh to convert its enormous tourism potential to income generating and employment avenues by creating activities through development of planned infrastructure to provide affordable accommodation, comfortable transportation and creation of clean and hygienic ambience for tourists, this was stated the Arunachal deputy CM Chowna Mein.

Speaking during the celebration of World Tourism Day at Arunachal University of Studies, Namsai, Mein said, “It is must to create atmosphere in the state where the tourists would feel safe and secure to visit, travel, stay and even invest in any part of the state.

Calling to promote and market finished products of handlooms and handicrafts to the outside world, Mein stressed that it is the high time to develop and design fine products of handlooms and handicrafts and make it attractive to the tourists by value addition and creativeness, “We should translate the rich cultural assets of the frontier state into major tourists attraction citing cultural tourism as one of the largest and fastest growing global tourism markets.”

“In order to promote cultural tourism, it is essential to develop creative industries to promote destinations and enhance competitiveness and attractiveness in the face of globalization,” he asserted, adding, “Diverse cultures of the state could be fostered to help places become more attractive to tourists, as well as increasing their competitiveness as locations to live, visit, work and invest in.”

Tags
Chowna MeinWorld Tourism Day
