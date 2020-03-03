Arvind Kejriwal To Meet PM Modi Today For The First Time Since Taking Charge For Fresh Term

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Parliament. This will be the first meeting between two leaders after Kejriwal took charge for the third term as Delhi CM. The meeting will take place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament premises at 11 am.

Northeast Delhi Violence likely to be discussed:

The meeting which is scheduled to take place at 11 am today may see discussion over the recent bloodshed in several areas of Northeast Delhi .

At least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence over the amended citizenship law which ravaged through the area. He said that police did a good task by thwarting the rumours of violence which began to spread in southeast Delhi on Sunday.

” Delhi Police acted in a swift manner to control the situation when rumours were spread on Sunday night. Had the police acted with the same efficiency on Monday & Tuesday last week when riots were confined in a district, so many lives could have been saved. ” -Kejriwal ” he said.

“Discussion was held on coronavirus outbreak, both Centre and Delhi government have to work together to handle the situation and immediate treatment be made available to those who need it,” said Kejriwal

He said he asked for Centre’s cooperation in the development of Delhi.

All government, government-aided and private recognised schools will remain closed in northeast Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence. The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas.

In Delhi, situation has returned to normal though a strict vigil is being maintained by the security forces.

Rehab efforts for violence victims:

On Monday, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a series of tweets showcasing its efforts for the rehabilitation and temporary arrangement for the Delhi violence victims, minutes after receiving a letter from the NCW asking for specifics of the same.

The party tweeted: “AAP Govt has set up relief camps to provide shelter to the victims of violence. If you know any affected person who needs help, please DM us we will ensure he gets all the assistance from the government.”

In another tweet where it posted photos of an administrative visit, the AAP said: “There are around 200 people living in the camp, whose houses were completely burnt. The women said that they are being given adequate facilities and their compensation forms are also being filled up.”

Source: Dailyhunt