Aryan Sangma Wins Garo Hills Dancing Stars Competition

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Aryan K. Sangma won the prestigious title of “Garo Hills Dancing Stars”, an annual talent platform, which concluded with a gala entertainment extravaganza at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills, Meghalaya on Friday evening.

Sairak R. Marak and Relax Crew were adjusted the first and second runners up respectively. The competition was judged by actor Nisha Kalita, singer Hiya Medhi and dancer Raj Sangma.

Actor Nisha Kalita and Raj Sangma enthralled the audience with their dancing performance during the competition, while Hiya Medhi sang her popular Bhojpuri song. The other highlight of the evening was a scintillating performance by Garo hills based singer Jitupan Bora and a dancer from Uganda.

A total of 45 dancers were shortlisted for the final round.

The competitors displayed skills in different dance genres like hip-hop, swing, salsa, balboa, freestyle, robotic etc. The competition was open to all categories and age groups.

Meghalaya school education and literacy minister Deborah Marak attended the grand finale of the dance competition. Marak has been supporting Salgra Event Management and Entertainment, a local organisation of Williamnagar to hold the dancing competition for the past two years.

“The young people of the region love to listen to music and dance. Through such competitions we make an attempt to promote their latent talents. It is important that young people get exposure and a platform, which can motivate and encourage them”, Marak said.

Film maker and comedian Simon George Marak, who is behind the event said, “It has been our endeavour to ensure that our young people leverage their dancing skills. We are contemplating to provide them and grooming them with trainings in the near future”.

He said that Salgra Events would tie up with likeminded organisations to provide extensive training for interested dancers of Garo hills and come up with a music video next year.