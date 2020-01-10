“ As I lay Dying ” to perform at Fireball

It’s time to say Encore!, as American Metal Band As I Lay Dying will make their debut in India and this time in your own city at Fireball Guwahati. The G-Shock Fireball Guwahati 2020, the Biggest Rock Festival in Northeast India is back and set to host As I Lay Dying on 12 January 2020 at Greenwood Resort, Khanapara, Guwahati.

One of the prominent aspect of the event is it is organized in the memory of the Kargil hero, Vir Chakra awardee Captain Jintu Gogoi, thereby encouraging the youth to join the armed forces and to keep spirit of music alive.

Fireball, a premiere Rock Fest of Northeast hosted by Rockarolla Events will feature the American Rock Band- As I Lay Dying on its 10th Anniversary. Born in 2008, Fireball became the much talked about and awaited rock music festival of Northeast India. For over a decade Fireball is being held every winter in the beginning of the year, where music enthusiasts from various age groups gather to experience the world’s finest Rock and Metal acts from around the world. The event this year will be held on 12th January 2020 at Greenwood Resort, Guwahati, after last year it moved from its earlier venue Shilpagram.

The concert aims to bring in multiple bands playing in sequence in an open-air environment with an effort to make the event better and bigger than its earlier editions.

As I Lay Dying, is an American metalcore band from San Diego, California. It was founded by Tim Lambesis in the year 2000 and the band’s full lineup was completed in the year 2001. The band has released seven albums, one split album and two compilation albums. Its current members are, Tim Lambesis, Jordan Mancino, Phil Sgrosso, Nick Hipa and Josh Gilbert.

Apart from the headlining band the other supporting bands include- Inner Sanctrum from Bengaluru, Rectified Spirit from Guwahati, Reverse Tragedy from Aizawl and Arogya from Gangtok.

A Fireball calendar was launched at the press meet held today at Gauhati Press Club.

Tickets are available at Book My Show:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/fireball/ET00115631?fbclid=IwAR1PmBKQHo0oP029lqJQ20RYm_R2YEalnw2Xvh1d4a22Hx3YKBqwnAvKTNo