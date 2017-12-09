Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 09 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

ASCPCR Chairperson Recommends Community Awareness Programme in Tea Belts

ASCPCR Chairperson Recommends Community Awareness Programme in Tea Belts
December 09
19:26 2017
Child trafficking cases in the tea garden areas of Assam is increasing at a tremendous rate, thus frequent community awareness and sensitization programme in those areas is the need of the hour, this was suggested by Sunita Changkakati, chairperson of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) during a state level consultation on Plantations Labour Act 1951 in Guwahati on Saturday.

The consultation was organized by a leading child rights organization “Save the Children” in collaboration with ASCPCR in response to the recent proposal from the Government for amending the Plantations Labour Act 1951 in a bid to enable provision for the workers of the tea gardens.

While addressing the gathering, she said, “Girls of tea garden are always the soft targets of traffickers. In Assam, the trafficking cases are thousand times more than the actual record as due to lack of sensitization such cases never gets reported in the local police stations of the tea-estates.”

“Thus frequent consultations for protecting rights of children are very much essential in those areas,” she added.

ASCPCR chairperson further recommended for a collective actions of the every stakeholders in order to protect the due rights of the children of the tea garden areas.

Speaking on a same line, Bidisha Pillai, Director—Programme and Policy Impact of Save the Children, said, “We know that several children are being denied their basic rights in the tea gardens and so there is an urgent need to look at how that situation can be changed.”

“All stakeholders: government, plantation owners, communities and civil society groups must work collaboratively to come up with a solution in the best interest of children,” Pillai stressed.

It is to be noted that consultation was organized with the aim to facilitate sharing of joint reflections and recommendations from all concerned stakeholders for the proposed Amendment bill that is likely to get tabled during the winter session of the parliament.

0 Comments

