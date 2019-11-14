ASCPCR launches Sishu Suraksha App on Children’s Day

NET Bureau

On the occasion of Children’s Day, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, ASCPCR today launched a mobile application for the protection of rights of children of Assam, in Guwahati. The App was launched by Assam CM, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of Social Welfare Department, Pramila Rani Brahma. A book titled “The Little Sentinels” was also unveiled on the occasion.

The app is available on both iOs and Android platforms, which can be used by anybody to report any kind of violation of child rights. The complaints lodged will be directly registered at the commission. The commission will further coordinate the matter with the concerned authorities from where the complaint was filed. The app will be applicable all over Assam.

Speaking on the occasion Chairperson, ASCPCR, Sunita Changkakati said, “Sishu Suraksha is a mobile app which any individual can use and report matters of child rights violation, be it child labour, child marriage, or child abuse. We will then take up the matter with higher authorities and provide the required assistant like rescue or rehabilitation for the children. This year itself a total of 125 complaints have been registered at the commission. However, there are certain issues that don’t come to our notice, this app while help the people from all over Assam who do not know the procedure to reach us.”

While launching the app, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We all have a responsibility towards the children who are the future of the nation. It is necessary to create awareness among the masses including the remote parts of Assam about the importance of the app. I will instruct the panchayats to organize special events which will help the children to know their rights and will create a child-friendly environment which will help them to learn and grow in a positive environment. Moreover, each one of us should take the responsibility to ensure safety of our children.”

Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, New Delhi, Priyank Kanoongo lauded the efforts of Assam Government and the Commission. He further said that Assam will stand as an example to the entire eastern India.

A skit performance and dance performance was given by the children of Destination- A home for the children with special needs performed and Childline.

The other dignitaries present at the occasion were Numal Momin MLA, Bokajan legislative assembly, Kuladhar Saikia, DGP, Assam, Hrishikesh Goswami, Media Advisor to CM, Bhabesh Chandra Goswami, Vice Chancellor, Cotton University