Chairman of ASEAN India Business Council Lao PDR Chapter Habib Mohammed Chowdhury called on Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday.

The Chairman extended an invitation to the Chief Minister to the ASEAN-India North-East Business Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to be held in November next.

The objective of the meeting will be to build economic ties between ASEAN and the Northeastern states.

Chief Ministers from all Northeastern states are likely to participate in the event.