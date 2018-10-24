Ashok Singhal takes charge as GMDA Chairman today

NET Bureau

Ashok Singhal has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).Singhal took charge of the office. He said that he would explore the feasibility of preparing a master plan for expansion of Guwahati.

Singhal said that after the capital of Assam was shifted to Guwahati way back in 1972, the population kept increasing over the years.

SOURCE: Northeast Now