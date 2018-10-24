Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 24 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Ashok Singhal takes charge as GMDA Chairman today

Ashok Singhal takes charge as GMDA Chairman today
October 24
16:35 2018
NET Bureau

Ashok Singhal has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).Singhal took charge of the office. He said that he would explore the feasibility of preparing a master plan for expansion of Guwahati.

Singhal said that after the capital of Assam was shifted to Guwahati way back in 1972, the population kept increasing over the years.

