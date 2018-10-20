Asian Championships Was a Learning Experience: Karishma Subba

NET Bureau

Karishma Subba, who recently participated in the 52nd Asian Bodybuilding & Physique competition at Pune, while interacting with the media recently shared that the continental competition was a good learning experience for her.

Participating in the international event for the first time, the 21-year-old from Sikkim finished fifth in the junior physique fitness model competition.

“I did not bag any medal but I am really happy and proud to have got such a great opportunity and platform to represent my country. Competing against the best athletes I came across my flaws and weakness, next time I will work hard and try to bag a medal,” said Subba.

Another Sikkimese contestant, Pandi Targain bagged a silver medal in ladies women’s sports physique and bronze in senior women’s sports physique. Pandi will now participate in the 10th World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Championship in Thailand in December.

Pema WD Bhutia, general secretary of Body Building & Powerlifting Association of Sikkim, expressed his happiness over the performance of the athletes.

“Karishma has got potential and she will do well in future,” he said, while congratulating Pandi and gave his best wishes to her for the world championship.

“As an association, we are always there for the athletes and we will try to promote their talent by giving them a good platform. However, we also need support from our parent department to encourage and motivate the athletes. We are hopeful that they will come forward and acknowledge the hard work of our athletes as they are winning international medals not just for them but also for the State and nation as a whole,” said Bhutia.

