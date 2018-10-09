Asian Para Games: India Bag 11 Medals On Day 2

NET Bureau

The Indian Para-Athletes on Monday bagged 11 medals, including three gold, four silver and five bronze, on the second day of the 2018 Para Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Swimmer Jadhav Suyash Narayan clocked 32.71 in the Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 (6-7) category to win India’s second gold in the 2018 edition. Jadhav had earlier won bronze medals in 200M Individual Medley SM7 (02:56.51) and 50M Freestyle S7 with a timing of 32.16.

India soon added another gold through Raju Rakshita in Para-Athletics. Rakshita, clocking 05:40.64, beat Japan’s Inouchi Natsumi (05:48.13) to grab the yellow metal in the Women’s 1500M T11 event.

Earlier, Javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary opened India’s gold medal account with a best throw of 60.01m in Men’s F42-44/61-64.

The Indian medal haul swelled further as Ramya Shanmugam and Radha Venkatesh won silver medals. Ramya finished second in Women’s Javelin Throw F46 (31.51m) while Radha Venkatesh clocked 05:17.65 to win silver in Women’s 1500M T12/13.

Khatun Sakina also bagged a silver medal after a best effort of 84.00 in the Women’s Up To 50.00 kg powerlifting. The Shooting contingent added two more medals with a second/third finish in the P4 Mixed 50M Free Pistol-SH1- Mixed. Manish Narwal (219.6 points) and Singhraj (192.6 p) clinched the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Indian para-swimmers Sanjay Swapnil Patil (59.77 in Men’s) and Satija Devanshi (01:14.37 in Women’s) won bronze in the 100M Freestyle S10 category.

Later, Deepa Malik bagged India’s 11th medal on the second day with a bronze (10.15) in the Women’s Javelin Throw F53/54.

India are placed on the eighth spot with a tally of 17 medals, three Gold, six silver and eight bronze.

