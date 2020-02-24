“ Asom Darshan ” Scheme launched by the Assam Government

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government today launched the Asom Darshan Scheme, at the Veterinary Field, Khanapara in Guwahati.

The scheme is an effort of the Government of Assam to develop tourist’s spots and religious places of all faiths in Assam.

In accordance to the Budget 2019-20, Assam State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that under this scheme Rs. 710 crore will be spent to develop and promote places of tourist interest and religious importance.

The minister further said that the 915 religious institutions will include 74 devalayas, 459 temples, 186 satras, 123 namghars 47 masjids and mazars, and 26 churches.

The visionary Rs 710 cr Asom Darshan scheme has four components- Annuity grant to devalayas, improving basic infrastructure of places of natural beauty and historical significance, improving key infrastructure in religious places, and improved connectivity for visitors.

The scheme will be implemented by the respective deputy commissioners.

The occasion was graced by spiritual heads of 915 religious institutions from all over Assam.

Following the launch of the scheme, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “It has been our promise to preserve and promote Assam’s spiritual and historical heritage. Fulfilling our promise, we have identified 915 religious institutions for infra development & a total of ₹ 710 crore will be sanctioned for #AsomDarshan.”

Finance Minister in a tweet said, “Following our promise in Budget 2019-20, we are glad to be launching #AsomDarshan today. This program is designed to develop and publicise various places of tourist interest, including those blessed with natural beauty as well as those of religious or historical importance.”

He further added, “A budget of Rs 150 cr is allocated under #AsomDarshan to improve infrastructure of 316 listed destinations. A fixed amount shall be provided to each place for construction of restrooms & providing clean drinking water & garbage disposal facilities.”