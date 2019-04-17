Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 17 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Assam: 116-year-old to cast his vote in Karimganj

Assam: 116-year-old to cast his vote in Karimganj
April 17
17:40 2019
NET Bureau

A 116-year-old resident of Karimganj will cast vote in the second phase of the ongoing elections at this age in a country where average life expectancy is around 70 years.

A resident of Karimganj district, Mahamud Ali is also a freedom fighter.

Ali said: “I will definitely go to cast my vote. I also appeal to young voters to come out and vote. A lot of things have changed but many other things are yet to change.”

“Even after Independence, people living in this area used to die due to starvation. But situations have changed now. It is because of this democracy that we do not have hunger and poverty like those times,” he said.

Karimganj Parliamentary seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Source: Business Standard

 

