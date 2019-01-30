Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 30 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Assam 30th October Blast : Court To Pronounce Punishment on Wednesday

Assam 30th October Blast : Court To Pronounce Punishment on Wednesday
January 30
10:55 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Security has been stepped up in the city ahead of the sentencing of NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary and 14 others who have been convicted in 2008 Assam serial blasts case. The pronouncement of quantum of sentence will be done by a special court on Wednesday.

The court on Monday convicted the chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary and 14 others in the 2008 Assam serial bombing case. In the serial blasts triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, 88 people were killed and more than 500 injured.

 

Source: Pratidin Time

Tags
30th October Serial BlastassamRanjan Daimary
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.