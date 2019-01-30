Assam 30th October Blast : Court To Pronounce Punishment on Wednesday

NET Bureau

Security has been stepped up in the city ahead of the sentencing of NDFB chief Ranjan Daimary and 14 others who have been convicted in 2008 Assam serial blasts case. The pronouncement of quantum of sentence will be done by a special court on Wednesday.

The court on Monday convicted the chief of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary and 14 others in the 2008 Assam serial bombing case. In the serial blasts triggered by the NDFB on October 30, 2008 in Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta, 88 people were killed and more than 500 injured.

Source: Pratidin Time