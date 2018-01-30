Assam Announces Cash Awards to Encourage Woman Entrepreneurs

To encourage women entrepreneurship in Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced that the state would give commendation and cash awards to three successful woman entrepreneurs every year.

Speaking on the first day of a two-day Assam Women Entrepreneurs’ Conclave in Guwahati, Sonowal said the state government would acknowledge their success by giving cash awards of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively.

He also said that the state government was committed to channelising the skills of the women of Assam using latest technology and give a fillip to their entrepreneurial skills.

Appropriate planning coupled with scientific approaches and honest and hard labour would lead to a prosperous Assam, he said as he appealed to woman entrepreneurs to keep working for their empowerment and development of Assam.

In all the 33 districts of the state, he said, the government would provide assistance to set up women hub and women clusters.

The chief minister also felicitated three woman entrepreneurs in recognition to their success in their business and inaugurated an exhibition at the conclave organised by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship.

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who was also present at the event and said that his ministry was doing everything possible for women empowerment.

