Tue, 14 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Assam Assembly Unanimously Ratifies Bill to Extend SC/ST Reservation for 10 Years

Assam Assembly Unanimously Ratifies Bill to Extend SC/ST Reservation for 10 Years
January 14
10:57 2020
NET Bureau

The Assam Assembly on Monday unanimously ratified the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, extending quota to SCs/STs in Lok Sabha and state legislatures by another 10 years.

A special one-day session of the assembly was held to pass a resolution ratifying the bill cleared by both Houses of Parliament.

After receiving approval of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the bill needs to be endorsed by 50 per cent of the assemblies before it comes into force.

Moving the proposal in the assembly, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sought the support of all the legislators, as he said, the constitutional amendment would ensure socio-economic uplift of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He also spoke about various schemes undertaken by his government for the welfare of SC/ST students.

Leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress, Asom Gana Parishad’s Bhaben Bharali, Bodo People’s Front’s Kamal Singh Narzary and AIUDF’s Hafiz Bashir spoke in support of the resolution.

Source: News18

