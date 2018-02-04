Assam Attracts Investment Commitments of Rs 1 lakh crore in GIS

Investment worth approximately Rs 1 lakh crore was committed to Assam during the two-day maiden global investors’ summit ‘Advantage Assam’, which concluded here today.

More than 200 MoUs were signed during the course of the two days, with 23 foreign countries attending the Summit which witnessed participation of more than 4000 delegates, including over 200 foreign delegates.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony on Sunday, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Earlier, the perception of Assam was as a land of insurgency and problems.

There was a negative image of the state.

“Through this Summit, we have been able to send across the message that Assam is a fertile land for investment and business,” he further added.

