Assam Bandh Against Citizenship Amendment Bill Stops Life in the State

The Assam bandh called by All Assam Students Union (AASU) and 30 other ingenious organisations from 5 am on Tuesday turned violent in many parts of Assam. Incidents of stone pelting, tyre burning, and occasional lathi charges were reported from various places of the state so far.

The bandh has been called to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 which the government will table in Lok Sabha today.

The bandh supporters resorted to damaging public properties and vandalized several vehicles at Guwahati Club, Noonmati, Beltola, Maligaon and many places of Guwahati.A number of vehicles including government properties were damaged in stone-pelting by the bandh volunteers in upper Assam as per reports.

In early morning the bandh supporters swarmed in large numbers and blocked the roads by burning tyres in various districts of Assam. Commercial vehicles, the government which was seen plying on the roads, were damaged by the protesters.

Train services were hit and passengers stranded at different railway stations – as per reports.

The bandh has also been backed by 70 other indigenous organisations of Assam, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) , Congress and Assam Gana Parishad (AGP).

North East Students Organisation (NESO) has also called for a North East bandh today against the center proposed citizenship amendment bill 2016.

“We will never be minorities in our own state. The bill once passed will make the Assamese people minorities in Assam. The BJP government in Assam came to power promising to protect ‘Jati’, ‘Mati’, and ‘Bheti’ (community, land, and foundation) of Assam. However, it has made a U-turn on its promises and is hatching a conspiracy against indigenous communities,” said AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya .

“We have been fighting for several decades to secure our indigenous rights and immigrants free state. Sadly, the government has turned a blind eye to our legitimate demands,” said Bhattacharya .

In Assam, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) has called for a state-wide bandh after a gap of 10 years.

