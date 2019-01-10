Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 10 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Assam Bandh Call By Tribal Bodies on Friday

January 10
15:30 2019
NET Bureau

The Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations, Assam has given a call for a 24-hour Assam bandh from 5 am on January 11, 2019, in protest against The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Amendment Bill, 2019, which has sought to accord Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six ethnic groups of the State.

 The Coordination Committee said in a statement here today that with this move to accord ST status to six ethnic groups – Ahoms, Marans, Muttocks, Chutiyas, Koch-Rajbongshis and Tea Communities – the Governments at the Centre and in the State have hatched a plot to eliminate the genuine tribal people of the State.

Both the Governments have not bothered to take the tribal people of the State into confidence while initiating this move. The tribal people of Assam will continue their struggle to defeat this move, which is aimed only at deriving political mileage, said the Coordination Committee.

Source: The Assam Tribune

