Assam Bandh Call By Tribal Bodies on Friday

NET Bureau
The Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organisations, Assam has given a call for a 24-hour Assam bandh from 5 am on January 11, 2019, in protest against The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Amendment Bill, 2019, which has sought to accord Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the six ethnic groups of the State.
Both the Governments have not bothered to take the tribal people of the State into confidence while initiating this move. The tribal people of Assam will continue their struggle to defeat this move, which is aimed only at deriving political mileage, said the Coordination Committee.
Source: The Assam Tribune