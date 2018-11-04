Assam Bandh Evokes Mixed Response

NET Bureau

The shutdown call given by the Sadou Asam Bengali Yuva Chatra Federation to protest the killing of five people of a particular community at Dhola evoked partial response across the State. The impact of the bandh was, however, total in Barak valley.

Stray incidents of violence, especially attacks on vehicles and attempts to block rail movement, particularly in the Lumding-Badarpur section, were reported from places.

Railway officials said many trains on the Lumding-Badarpur section had to be rescheduled due to the picketing. Many trains in the section were running late, but no train was cancelled.

Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said that no major incident of violence was reported during the bandh period. However, hundreds of picketers were detained across the State, he said.

Congress MLA from North Karimganj Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and his supporters were also detained by police. Protest rallies were taken out, effigies and tyres burnt amidst sloganeering at several places in Barak valley. An ASTC bus was also attacked at Samaguri.

Normal life was also hit in the BTAD area, where shops and business establishments remained closed.

In the city, the bandh affected normal life in some places like Maligaon, Pandu, Dhirenpara and Lalganesh. Six picketers were detained in the city – three each at Fatasil Ambari and Jalukbari, City Police Commissioner PC Saloi said.

Educational institutions were open and banking operations were normal in the city and in most parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the Sadou Asam Bengali Yuva Chatra Federation today curtailed the bandh hours from 24 to 12 in view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune