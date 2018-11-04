Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 04 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Bandh Evokes Mixed Response

Assam Bandh Evokes Mixed Response
November 04
11:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The shutdown call given by the Sadou Asam Bengali Yuva Chatra Federation to protest the killing of five people of a particular community at Dhola evoked partial response across the State. The impact of the bandh was, however, total in Barak valley.

Stray incidents of violence, especially attacks on vehicles and attempts to block rail movement, particularly in the Lumding-Badarpur section, were reported from places.

Railway officials said many trains on the Lumding-Badarpur section had to be rescheduled due to the picketing. Many trains in the section were running late, but no train was cancelled.

Assam Director General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said that no major incident of violence was reported during the bandh period. However, hundreds of picketers were detained across the State, he said.

Congress MLA from North Karimganj Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and his supporters were also detained by police. Protest rallies were taken out, effigies and tyres burnt amidst sloganeering at several places in Barak valley. An ASTC bus was also attacked at Samaguri.

Normal life was also hit in the BTAD area, where shops and business establishments remained closed.

In the city, the bandh affected normal life in some places like Maligaon, Pandu, Dhirenpara and Lalganesh. Six picketers were detained in the city – three each at Fatasil Ambari and Jalukbari, City Police Commissioner PC Saloi said.

Educational institutions were open and banking operations were normal in the city and in most parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the Sadou Asam Bengali Yuva Chatra Federation today curtailed the bandh hours from 24 to 12 in view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

Tags
assamAssam bandhAssam KillingsTinsukiaTinsukia Killings
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.