Assam Bandh : Protestors attempt to disrupt communication

At least 60 organizations, on Tuesday, are observing a 12-hour bandh across the state to protest against the Centre’s bid to clear the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in the Winter Session of Parliament. The bandh call was given by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).

Various political parties, including the Congress, have given their support to the bandh. The protest is also against a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee with the Ministries of Home and External Affairs (also to take place today) without revisiting Assam to listen to more opinions over the Bill. BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal-led JPC had visited Assam in May this year yet not all leaders and organizations could meet it.

Assam bandh today: Here are the key points

Protestors tried to block railway tracks and disrupt train services across the state today. However, police officials reportedly evicted them. Demonstrators also burnt tyres on roads in various places of Assam. Meanwhile, police escorts were being provided to public transport vehicles to ensure smooth functioning of the transport services. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan and entered India before 31 December 2014. A number of organizations in Assam have opposed the Bill. In order to maintain peace and normalcy in the state in view of the bandh, the BJP government in Assam, led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, had yesterday convened a meeting attended by senior ministers and BJP leaders to discuss the bandh. Meanwhile, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited a Gauhati High Court order and said a bandh is illegal. “The court has termed the bandh as illegal. We have to follow the court’s order. Those calling a bandh will have to pay for the damages that they cause,” he added. The Assam government has made it mandatory for employees to report for duty on 23 October 2018. The Assam police have been given orders to arrest the bandh supporters. Traders have been asked to keep their shops and business establishments open, failing which their trade licenses will be canceled. Educational institutions have been asked to remain open and transport facilities should function normally. The BJP leaders, who met the CM on Monday, had also appealed to the government not to permit a meeting of Citizen Right Protection Forum, Assam (CRPFA), a group of 26 Bengali organizations, in Guwahati on November 17 in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “The proposed meeting on November 17 is likely to result in law and order issues. We will not allow the November 17 meeting.” The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which is a partner of the BJP-led alliance government in the state, will today (23 October 2018) hold a rally to register its protest against the JPC’s proposed meeting with the MEA and MHA. At least 50,000 people are expected to participate in the rally. KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi clarified that this was the first time that they had called a bandh and it was necessitated as the very ”existence of the Assamese and their identity was at stake by the Bill”.

