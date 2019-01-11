Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 11 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Assam Bandh Supporters in Kokrajhar Burn Tyres

January 11
13:23 2019
NET Bureau

 

The 12 hours state-wide bandh called by the (CCTOA)Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organizations of Assam, brought Bodoland Territorial Council(BTC) headquarter Kokrajhar to a standstill.

The CCTOA is a joint platform of various indigenous communities, who called the bandh in protest against the government move to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six advanced communities of Assam.

In a statement issued to the media, the Coordination Committee of the Tribal Organizations, Assam alleged that the move to accord ST status to six ethnic groups – Ahoms, Marans, Muttocks, Chutiyas, Koch-Rajbongshis, and Tea Communities, is nothing but ‘a plot’ of the Central and State Governments to ‘eliminate the genuine tribal people’ of the State.

The bandh which started at 5 am on Friday, saw total response with a business establishment like markets, banks remaining closed. Vehicles remained off the roads.

The bandh supporters burned tyres in many places.

Essential activities like medical, exams were exempted from the purview of the bandh.

 

Source: NORTHEAST NOW

Image Source: NORTHEAST NOW

Assam bandhBodoland Territorial CouncilCoordination Committee of the Tribal Organizations
