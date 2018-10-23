Assam Bandh turns Violent ,Vehicles Damaged, Leaders Arrested

NET Bureau

The 12-hour Assam bandh called by 46 organisations of the state on Tuesday turned violent. Sporadic incidents of stone pelting, tyre burning, and occasional lathi charges were reported from various places of Assam so far.

The bandh has been called to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

According to reports reaching here, a number of vehicles including government properties were damaged in stone-pelting by the bandh volunteers in upper Assam. Train services were hit and passengers stranded at different railway stations – as per reports.

Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) Vice-President Sanjib Borah, Tangla AJYCP President Hiranya Tamuli along with two AJYCP members, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) member Nur Hussain, Jeherul Islam, and many leaders have been arrested in various places of the state, while taking out a procession in support of the bandh.

The protestors swarmed in large numbers early in the morning and blocked the roads by burning tyres in various districts. Commercial vehicles, government which were seen plying on the roads, were damaged by the protestors.

The BJP government in Assam came to power promising to protect ‘Jati’, ‘Mati’, and ‘Bheti’ (community, land, and foundation) of Assam. However, it has made a U-turn on its promises and is hatching a conspiracy against indigenous communities,” said Akhil Gogoi.

“We have been fighting for several decades to secure our indigenous rights and immigrants free state. Sadly, the government has turned a blind eye to our legitimate demands,” said Gogoi.

SOURCE: Pratidin Time