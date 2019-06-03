Assam: ‘Bidexot Apun Manuh’ Director Commits Suicide

NET Bureau

A 54-year-old senior Director, Film & Video Editor namely Manas Adhikari committed suicide at his own residence on Sunday evening by hanging himself from a ventilator of his residence.

He also directed the popular travel series ‘Bidexot Apun Manuh’ (one of the longest-running series on DDK Guwahati (2001-2009).

His achievement has been dutifully recognized by the film world and the government, which has heaped a plethora of awards on his lap, including the Assam State Award for Best Editing (2007).

Manas spent the initial part of his childhood in Kolkata where he studied till the eight standard in St. Thomas school. A science graduate, his entry into the film world happened when he assisted Munin Baruah in the film, Pahari Konya. That was in the year 1987.

After helping renowned film makers like Hemanta Dutta and Shiva Thakur as Assistant Director, he made his foray into the world of editing by assisting senior film editor Tapan Dutta. Since then, Manas has created a name for himself as a film editor of substance by repeatedly producing quality creations.

Manas had earlier been bestowed with the Moon Light Media Award for four consecutive years in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, Jyotirupa Joint Media Awards for three consecutive years in 2003, 2004 and 2007, the RAPA Award in 2004, the Prag Cine Award in 2004 and the NE Peoples Choice Award 2004.

Source: Pratidin Time