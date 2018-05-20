Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 20 May 2018

Northeast Today

Assam BJP MLA, Family Served ‘Doubtful Citizen’ Notices

Assam BJP MLA, Family Served 'Doubtful Citizen' Notices
May 20
11:00 2018
A BJP legislator from Borkhola constituency in Assam along with several members of his family have been served notices by the Foreigners’ Tribunal, suspecting them of being “doubtful citizens”.

The Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) No 1 on Friday sent notices to the MLA from Barak Valley, Kishore Nath, his wife Nilima Nath, four brothers — Matilal Nath, Pradip Nath, Jagdish Nath, Manik Nath — and sister-in-law Rakhi Nath, the BJP legislator said.

As per the notices, Kishore Nath along with his family members, who are residents of Ward 28, have been asked to appear before an FT judge to prove that they are citizens of India.

Stating that he and his family were indigenous citizens of India, Nath said he will move court with the requisite documents to prove his citizenship.

The BJP legislator blamed the previous Congress government in the state for having instructed the tribunal to randomly pick out names for serving such notices. Nath has apprised the Speaker of the Assam Assembly about the FT notice served to him and his family, sources said.

-Business Standard

Assam BJP MLAKishore Nath
Entertainment

