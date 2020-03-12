Assam: BJP to contest alone in Bodoland Territorial Council election

In Assam, the BJP is to fight alone in the Bodoland Territorial Council election. Election will be held on 4th of next month in 40 seats . The decision was taken at a party meeting held at Goreshwar on Wednesday.

State BJP President Ranjit Kumar Dass said that the number of seats in which the party will fight is yet to be decided.

Reacting to this development, General Secretary of the Bodoland People’s Front Emmanuel Mosahary said that it would not effect the alliance of the BJP and Bodoland People’s Front.

He said that ,BJP may try to get certain seats in non- Bodo areas.

