Assam Bodybuilder Brings Laurels to State

NET Bureau

The 6th “Mr & Ms India 2018” event organised by National Amateur Body Builders Association (NABBA) along with World Fitness Federation (WFF) was held at Rashipuram in Tamil Nadu on October 6 & 7, 2018, where over 300 body builders (both men and women) from across the country took part in competitions spread over 24 categories.

Subhankar Das of Lumding, known popularly as Vicky, made Assam proud by winning the gold medal for best body building performance (man) at the meet.

Subhankar has been winning titles over the years. His first title was “Mr Hojai” way back in 2010 when he left more than 50 competitors behind to win the title. Thereafter, Subhankar won the “Mr Assam” top title at Sonari, Sivasagar in Assam. In the same year, he was also crowned “Mr Nagaon” in a competition participated by 70 bodybuilders.

In 2014, it was a bigger event and he had about 80 challengers to face, but he was able to grab the title of “Mr Lumding” on overall count. His coming to the limelight that year also created a sensation in the otherwise humdrum railway town where bodybuilding was not yet a popular activity with the local youngsters.



Among other, Subhankar has won the “East India Champion (65 kg)” title in Bhubaneswar in 2018, “Mr Assam” in the same year, and this title of “Best Body Builder (Man)” now in Rashipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Subhankar has his eyes fixed on the “Body Power Expo” and “Boss Classic” events scheduled in Mumbai in early 2019. However, his biggest ambition till date is to compete at the “Mr Universe 2019” to be hosted by Korea in July 2019. The State Government and other sports bodies of Assam need to stand behind Subhankar and extend financial assistance so that he can prepare well and bring laurels for his state and the country.