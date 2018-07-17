Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 17 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Boy Earns Highest Votes to Enter Semi Finals in Mister Global 2018

Assam Boy Earns Highest Votes to Enter Semi Finals in Mister Global 2018
July 17
13:52 2018
Dhwrwm Khungur Swargiary from Rangiya of Baksa district in Assam was selected to represent India in Mister Global 2018.

Mister Global is an annual international male beauty pageant founded in 2014. The first MISTER GLOBAL Pageant was initially held in Pak Chong City,Thailand as a publicity event. The pageant gained fame, and since then has been held from fascinating places around Thailand developing into a leading international male pageant. Throughout the webcast, contestants are judged in four categories: fashion wear, swimwear, evening wear and interview.The MISTER GLOBAL Pageant provides the winner and contestants a global platform through committed partnership with companies, sponsors and brands.

Swargiary is the son of Binanda Swargiary, a teacher and Harmaya Swargiary, a lecturer.

In a recent event of the Mister Global, the facebook page of the pageant conducted an open voting system for the contestants to enter into the semi-finals. To register votes for a contestant, a facebook user was required to ‘like’ the official page of the pageant, ‘like’ the contestant’s photo in the album uploaded on the page and ‘share’ the contestant’s photo from the album with the hastag #MisterGlobal #Country. The contestant with the most number of votes that fullfills these criteria automatically advances into the semifinals.

Presently Swargiary has the highest number of votes in the pageant voting lines which will close down on Saturday, July 21.

