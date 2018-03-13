Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 13 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Assam Budget Proposes to Set up Northeast Foundation

Assam Budget Proposes to Set up Northeast Foundation
March 13
11:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The 2018-19 Budget for Assam proposes to establish a North East Foundation, which will act as a think tank for the region, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The Minister said he proposed setting up of the Foundation considering not only the common geography of the region but also the history, culture and traditions in the region.

“We the people of Northeast not only share common geography but also common history, culture and traditions. We have abundant natural resources and share borders with South Asian, Southeast Asian and East Asian countries. All the states in the northeastern India are classified as special category states owing to our difficult terrain and economic constraints,” said Sarma.

“On the other hand. inter-dependence and commonness among the northeastern states is a compelling reason for all northeastern states to come together and align their developmental strategies with the overall developmental framework for the region,” he said, adding that against this backdrop, he proposed setting up of the Foundation.

“This foundation will also liaise with leading think tanks at national and global levels and articulate the perspective of this important region in a strategic, holistic manner,” said the Minister.

As a goodwill gesture, the government of Assam would take lead in establishment of this foundation and provide seed funding for a period of five years, he added.

Sarma hoped that his colleagues from other northeastern states would come forward to support this initiative.

-IANS

Tags
Assam budgetHimanta Biswa SarmaNortheast Foundation
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.